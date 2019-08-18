Tribal youth trained for SSC exams under ‘Spoorthy’ programme

A total of 166 youngsters from various tribal areas from Visakhapatnam Agency are being trained for the SSC (Staff Selection Commission) examination for employment in paramilitary forces, by the Visakhapatnam Rural Police in association with Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in the name ‘Spoorthy’ at Youth Training Centre Paderu, in the district.

According to police, 456 youngsters from various tribal areas in Visakhapatnam Agency were given initial training, in which 116 were selected in computer-based test. Another 50 youngsters who were selected from Vizag agency joined the training programme. At present, 166 are being trained at YTC Centre, Paderu, in which 22 youth are tribals.

Congratulating the youth for their achievement, Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee advised them to work hard to come out with flying colours in the examinations.

ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji said that due to lack of proper training programmes, the tribal youth are not able to find out their talent.

DIG Visakha Range L.K.V. Ranga Rao spoke. Sub Collector Paderu, S Venkateswar, ODS, Narsipatnam, B Krishna Rao and a few others were present.