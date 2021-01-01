Tribal youth being offered skill training

As part of a community policing programme called ‘Prerana’ launched by the district police, 88 youth from various interior areas of Munchingputtu, Pedabayulu, Chintapalli, G.K. Veedhi, Koyyuru, Ananthagiri, Dumbriguda and Hukumpeta mandals are being offered skill development courses like Retail Sales Associates (30 days), Production/Machine Operators (60 days), Manufacturing Assistants in Life Sciences (45 days).
The programme is organised in association with Skill Development Institute, Arilova, Visakhapatnam. During the course period, the youth are being provided accommodation and food by the institute.
Addressing the training programme here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that the aim of the initiative is to provide employment to tribal youth.
Officer on Special Duty S. Satish Kumar said that he had come from a remote area in Tamil Nadu and was now working as a police officer. He stressed the need for good training programmes appealing to the youth to work hard and utilise the opportunity to lead a successful life. He also said that a number of companies are ready to recruit skilled youth for a good remuneration.
Chief Manager, Skill Development Institute, J. Mahesh spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath