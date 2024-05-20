ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal woman found dead in Kakinada district

Published - May 20, 2024 04:20 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Mystery shrouds the death of a tribal woman whose body was found near the National Highway road under Tuni rural police limits in Kakinada district on Sunday. The victim, aged around 35, reportedly belongs to the Sileru agency area of Kakinada district. 

“The girl has been found dead near the National Highway. A few tapes have been pasted in some places on her body. The modus operandi of the murder is being investigated. The preliminary evidence shows that the victim belongs to the Sileru area,” Peddapuram DSP K. Latha told The Hindu.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. The body has been sent to the Tuni Government Hospital for post-mortem.

