GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tribal woman found dead in Kakinada district

Published - May 20, 2024 04:20 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Mystery shrouds the death of a tribal woman whose body was found near the National Highway road under Tuni rural police limits in Kakinada district on Sunday. The victim, aged around 35, reportedly belongs to the Sileru agency area of Kakinada district. 

“The girl has been found dead near the National Highway. A few tapes have been pasted in some places on her body. The modus operandi of the murder is being investigated. The preliminary evidence shows that the victim belongs to the Sileru area,” Peddapuram DSP K. Latha told The Hindu.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. The body has been sent to the Tuni Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.