Tribal welfare school students set records in map drawing and more

Students of Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential (APTWR) School in Alur have made an attempt to make into the Guinness Book of Records as well as Asia and India Book of Records in Mapping.

Going global

According to principal K.S Sai Kishore, Roja, Gayathri, Manjula and Anu Vaishnavi, students of eighth class have set a record of drawing maps of all the countries. The four budding cartographers have drawn 198 countries in just 1.03 minutes. They also set another record by reciting names of all the countries in just 1.05 minutes, in a group.

Later, Anu Vaishnavi set another record by reciting all the countries’ names in 55 seconds flat.

Y. Sridevi of seventh class broke the India Book of records by calculating 40 numbers to the power of three (cubes) under one minute, and reciting 39 cubes under a minute.

A different element

Another student, M. Yuvarani in eighth standard has also cracked a record by reciting 118 elements of the Periodic Table in just 17 seconds.

Mr. Kishore said they already got the approval for entry into the Asia and India Book of Records in July. “We are waiting for the Tribal Gurukulam Authorities’ consent and budget approval for conducting the programme before the representatives of Asia and India Book of Records,” he added.