Tribal welfare on the back burner in Andhra Pradesh during YSRCP term, says Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Poverty among the tribals is a cause for concern as the previous dispensation either discontinued, or watered down the schemes meant for their uplift, which were implemented during the earlier TDP term, he says

Published - August 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu trying his hand at beating a drum during the World Adivasi Day celebrations, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu trying his hand at beating a drum during the World Adivasi Day celebrations, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has squarely blamed the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the plight of the tribals in the State.

The tribals were neglected on all fronts, including education, healthcare, and living standards. All the welfare policies and programmes implemented by the TDP government during 2014-19 were either discontinued or watered down, Mr. Naidu said while addressing the World Adivasi Day celebrations here on August 9 (Friday).

Tribals were forced to rely on ‘dolies’ to carry the sick and pregnant women. The YSRCP government did not put to use the feeder ambulances introduced by the TDP government between 2014-19, he said. “It is pathetic to see that dolies are used in an age that is rapidly making strides with tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Mr. Naidu said.

Tribal women performing a cultural dance on the occasion of World Adivasi Day, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday.

Tribal women performing a cultural dance on the occasion of World Adivasi Day, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

“Tribals did not benefit in any way from the YSRCP government. Loans were not disbursed. Education of tribals was thrown to the winds. The best available schools were closed. The government had attempted to grab their lands too. The living standards of tribals declined,” he said.

“Poverty among tribals is a cause for concern. The situation needs to be changed immediately,” Mr. Naidu said.

People were vexed with corruption and plundering of resources by the YSRCP leaders, the Chief Minister said. There had been a silent revolution and the YSRCP was washed away in it, he added.

The YSRCP government had left a whopping debt of ₹10 lakh crore. In addition to repaying the amount with interest, the government would have to implement the Super Six schemes it had promised to the people, Mr. Naidu said, and added that it had already kept its word on enhanced pension scheme.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / tribals

