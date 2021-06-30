Andhra Pradesh

Tribal welfare institutions offer fellowships

The AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has called for applications for Tribal Empowerment Fellowships.

These fellowships are designed to provide young professionals a rich working exposure to policy design and programme implementation, while synergising their knowledge, skills and enthusiasm for improving the learning ecosystem and ultimately, the learning outcomes in the institutions run by the Society.

In a statement on Tuesday, Society secretary Srikanth Prabhakar said vacancies for four fellowships were available and of them, two were in the academics wing and one each in planning and IT and ITeS wings.

Interested candidates can visit the website www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in or https:// jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/TwreisFellowshipRegistration2.edu. July 15 is the last date for submission of applications, said Mr. Prabhakar.


