Tribal varsity VC on NEP-2020 committee

24 March 2021 00:58 IST

Central Tribal University-AP Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani has been made member of the implementation committee of the National Education Policy-2020.

Dr. Kattimani, who is already a member of the NEP, has been inducted into the implementation committee which would interact with top academicians and policymakers across India. CTU special officer H. Lajipathi Rai and administrative officer N.V.S. Suryanarayana felicitated him on the campus in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

