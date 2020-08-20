Tribal varsity V-C takes charge

Former Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University-Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh) T.V. Kattamani took charge as the new and first Vice-Chancellor of the Central Tribal University-Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The university special officer Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai and Administrative Officer N.V.S. Suryanarayana and other officials welcomed him at the temporary university campus located at Vizianagaram. The Ministry of Human Resources Development has recently issued orders for his appointment.

Mr. Kattamani will continue as the V-C for five years and oversee its construction and improve academic activity on a par with national standards.

The then TDP government acquired 526 acres of land for the university at Relli village of Kothavalasa but it has recently been shifted to Kottaki village of Parvatipuram division. The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government argued that the university should be in tribal areas.

Mr. Kattamani has reportedly been directed to oversee its speedy construction in the new place.