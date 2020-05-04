Central Tribal University, Vizianagaram, on Monday launched classes for its students through digital platforms and directed all the 25 professors to complete the syllabus by end of May, according to CTU Special Officer and former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai. He said that each and every department had been directed to prepare an action plan for the completion of syllabus. He directed professors to meet the expectations of the Andhra University which was its mentor and State government since the CTU was established in 2019-20 with great difficulty. He said that the students in remote areas were responding positively for online classes. Administrative Officer Suryanarayana said that the students were personally contacted to avail the benefit of digital classes.
Tribal varsity launches digital classrooms
Complete syllabus by month-end, professors told
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 4, 2020 10:54:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tribal-varsity-launches-digital-classrooms/article31504727.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.