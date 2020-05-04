Andhra Pradesh

Tribal varsity launches digital classrooms

Complete syllabus by month-end, professors told

Central Tribal University, Vizianagaram, on Monday launched classes for its students through digital platforms and directed all the 25 professors to complete the syllabus by end of May, according to CTU Special Officer and former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai. He said that each and every department had been directed to prepare an action plan for the completion of syllabus. He directed professors to meet the expectations of the Andhra University which was its mentor and State government since the CTU was established in 2019-20 with great difficulty. He said that the students in remote areas were responding positively for online classes. Administrative Officer Suryanarayana said that the students were personally contacted to avail the benefit of digital classes.

