Tribal varsity faculty will undergo training in top institutions, says V-C

The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on July 25 (Thursday) said that the university had been focusing on upgrading of skills of the faculty members by sending them to reputed institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management-Mumbai.

The training was expected to help the faculty not only to teach more efficiently but also make students understand the expectations of the companies during campus placements.

He said that four faculty members who were teaching for MBA and BBA courses would get the special training for two weeks in Nagpur. “We have also sent a team of faculty members to get training in English and Foreign Languages University-Hyderabad. The services of experts on tribal issues are being used to improve the skills of the faculty members teaching issues related to tribal people and regions,” he told the media here.

The university had established four laboratories for the students of bio-technology and other courses. “Currently, the university is offering 13 postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Almost all the seats are going to be filled up in the undergraduate courses with the receipt of a large number of applications for admissions,” he said.

Mr. Kattimani expressed happiness over the campus placements for many students who pursued integrated MBA with specialisation in tourism between 2019 and 2024.

