Tribal varsity admission schedule released

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2020 00:21 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Admissions (DOA), Andhra University, released a tentative admission schedule of the Central Tribal University (CTU), Kondakarakam, Vizianagaram, here on Saturday.

In a release, Convenor of DOA, Prof. D.A Naidu said that admissions for various courses offered by the CTU would be conducted based on merit in the qualifying examination for the academic year 2020-21. The admission process would be conducted online due to the COVID situation.

The registered candidates for CTUAPCET-2020 should upload their original certificates for online admission counselling between November 9 and 14. Provisional allotment lists would be placed on AU website www.ctu.audoa.in on November 19. Students should pay the fee (online) between November 21 and 23.

The online classes for the first semester would begin on November 25.