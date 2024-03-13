GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal university will introduce diploma course in semiconductors  to boost employment opportunities for students, says Vice-Chancellor

March 13, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice- Chancellor T.V. Kattimani and students listening to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice- Chancellor T.V. Kattimani and students listening to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Wednesday said that the university would introduce a diploma course in semiconductors since the Union government was encouraging semiconductor industries across the nation. Along with students, he listened to the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who virtually laid the foundation for three semiconductor facilities in different parts of the country.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prof. Kattimani lauded the Prime Minister’s direct interaction with students across the nation while initiating new projects in Gujarat and Assam. He said that the university was keen to promote science and related subjects to ensure more employment opportunities for the youngsters studying in the university.

