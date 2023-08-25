Tribal students will have access to higher education with international standards with the establishment of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh: Jagan

August 25, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the State government was giving utmost priority to ensure higher education with international standards for all students of tribal areas. He said that the construction of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Tribal Engineering College in Kurupam and Medical College in Parvatipuram-Manyam district would enable those students to have an easy access for higher education in their vicinity.

Along with Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, he laid foundation stone for the construction of the University near Chinamedapalli village and addressed the public meeting at Maradam of Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students who would pursue PG courses in the Tribal University would compete with the students of other countries too as the Institution would impart higher education at par with international standards.

“We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the University to Andhra Pradesh, as per the assurance given in AP Reorganisation Act. The permanent buildings which will be constructed with ₹834 crore funds will be ready within three years. The students who pursue their courses in the University will certainly have a bright future,” said Mr. Jagan.

“The government will also give top priority for welfare and development of all tribes in the State. The political empowerment of tribals is also visible with the elevation of Salur MLA Peedika Rajannadora as the Deputy Chief Minister,” he added. He has also narrated other welfare schemes which were launched to benefit other sections of the society.

Mr. Pradhan indicated that the Central government would provide ₹2,000 crore fund in a phased manner for the expansion of the University in future. He thanked the State government for providing 561.88 acres of land for the construction of the University.

Mr. Rajannadora hoped that the University would be a major educational hub as it would have access to the students of neighbouring States such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that the entire construction process would be completed within 42 months. The University Vice Chancellor T. V. Kattimani thanked both Union and State governments for taking the initiative for the construction of the permanent buildings for the University which was currently functioning from the old Andhra University campus of Vizianagaram.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, MLAs of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were present in the meeting. The district administration heaved a sigh of relief with the clear weather on Friday morning. Continuous rains for the last three days caused tension among the officials who made alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience for the people during the public meeting.

Mr. Jagan did not make any political statement in his speech and largely confined himself to highlight only developmental activities.