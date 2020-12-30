Andhra Pradesh

Tribal students make it to record books

Tribal students have set a new trend by making it to Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

At a programme at Tadepalli near here on Wednesday, the girl students of 8th and 9th standards of Alur school in Kurnool, run by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS), displayed their skills in front of the representatives of Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. They achieved 11 records in all -- two Asia Book of Records and 9 India Book of Records. The students who made the achievment were T. Anu Vaishnavi, Gayatri Bai, Manju, B. Vijaya Lakshmi, M. Yuva Rani, G. Sujatha, and Y.K. Sridevi.

