Tribal students at the receiving end as Andhra Pradesh govt. drags its feet on land acquisition for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram

February 13, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The future of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh is hanging in the balance due to an inordinate delay in completing the land acquisition process which was hampered by the halting of compensation payment to property owners.

According to sources, the State government, which is supposed to provide land, has to pay around ₹27 crore to the farmers who had surrendered their lands in Chinamedapalli of Mentada mandal and Marrivalasa of Dattirajeru mandal.

The government acquired 224 acres of private land in Chinamedapalli and 337.87 acres in Marrivalasa.

The farmers who surrendered lands have been making the rounds of government offices for the compensation which is around ₹12 lakh per acre.

The Union government which had allocated around ₹200 crore for the construction of the university as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has repeatedly been suggesting to the State government for early completion of the land acquisition as the university was proposed almost eight years ago.

When contacted, the university’s Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in completing the acquisition process. “We are really disappointed with the administrative delay. The university, which is currently functioning out of an old AU campus in Vizianagaram, cannot start new courses in the academic year if land is not allocated immediately for the construction of permanent structures,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said that the file had been sent to the State government for the release of funds for the compensation payment.

BJP former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju alleged that the State government’s delay had led to denial of higher education opportunities for many tribal youngsters. “The university is able to offer only seven courses now. It could introduce at least 20 new courses had the permanent structures been readied,” he said.

Sources say the construction of the university could have been completed long ago had the YSRCP government established the institution in Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal where the then TDP government had acquired 525 acres of land and constructed a boundary wall too in the year 2018 itself. However, the YSRCP government decided to build the institution in Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji alleged that the State government, by failing to complete the land acquisition process in time, had failed to utilise the funds allocated by the Centre for the establishment of the institution.