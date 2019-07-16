Tribal shot dead in Vizag agency

An adivasi was shot dead by another from the same village, late on Sunday night at Pedamalavaram village in Koyyuru mandal, in Visakhapatnam Agency.

The deceased was identified as Jampa Srinivas (26) and the accused was K. Ramanagi (33). Both hailed from the same village.

According to Koyyuru Inspector Uday Kumar, the deceased was shot dead with a muzzle-loading country made weapon by the accused, barely 200 metres from the former’s house.

It was an act of revenge due to old rivalry, said Mr. Uday.

In 2016, the family members of the deceased charged Ramanagi and his family with indulging in black magic. A case was booked against Ramanagi and he was acquitted in 2017. And since then he nursed a grudge against Srinivas.

Seizing an opportunity on Sunday, he shot Srinivas dead, said Mr. Uday.

The accused has been arrested and cases under IPC Section 302 and relevant sections under Indian Arms Act has been booked against the accused.