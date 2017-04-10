Tribal rights meet to be held in Vizag

The third national conference of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) to be held here from June 12 to 15 will focus on saffronisation drive launched by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“The focus of our discussions will be on dangers associated with the replacement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises with the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” CPI (M) MP from Tripura Jiten Chaudhury told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the meeting would also discuss increase in farmers’ suicide by 42%, unabated price rise, negative growth in agriculture and industry, concentration of wealth in a very few hands and ‘corrupt’ politics by the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

Mr. Chaudhury and AP Girijan Sangham president and former MP Midiyam Babu Rao said nationalisation of corporate loot through passage of demonetisation and banking reforms was being pursued vigorously by the NDA regime.

They said in the midst of given socio-economic situation, the conference was going to be held where the plight of Adivasi people and marginalised sections were deteriorating day-by-day.

The CPI (M) leaders said PESA Act and Fifth Schedule were being diluted. The AARM national meet would be attended by delegates from 16 States.

It would pave the way for building a wide range of national platforms to defend the rights of Adivasis and other marginalised people.