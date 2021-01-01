Tribal place of worship vandalised at Paderu

Unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the Padalu (sacred feet) of Komalamma, a village deity, at Vantlamamidi panchayat under Paderu police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

Though the incident is suspected to have occurred a couple of days ago, it came to light after police registered a case on Friday.

Modakondamma is the main tribal deity in Visakhapatnam Agency. A large number of tribals from the district attend the Modakondamma Jathara every year to offer prayers to the deity. Local tribes believe that devotees should offer prayers to Modakondamma at Paderu and then also seek blessings from Komalamma at Vantlamamidi, who is said to be her younger sister.

Condemning the incident, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham said some forces were intentionally disturbing the peace in the region by resorting to attacks on Hindu temples. He said that the attack on Komalamma temple was reported barely days after some unidentified miscreants vandalised an idol of Lord Rama at the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district.

“The State government should form special teams to identify these unidentified miscreants and put them behind bars,” he demanded.

However, police officials who visited the spot opined that it could have also been a case of a road accident.

“Komalamma Padalu is located on the ghat road near a steep curve. There is the possibility that an unidentified vehicle might have hit it late at night due to poor visibility in thick fog,” said a senior police officer from the district.

Further investigation into the incident is on.

The incident comes on the heels of the vandalising of an idol of Lord Rama at the 400-year-old temple at Ramatheertham, in Vizianagaram district. Protests over the incident are continuing to this day.