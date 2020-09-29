Andhra Pradesh

Tribal people to get land pattas on Oct. 2

Parvathipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer R. Kurmanath on Tuesday said that all eligible families in tribal areas would get land on October 2.

He interacted with people of Gavarapeta, Pedamerangi and other places to explain the government’s welfare programmes and transparency in selection of beneficiaries. He said that the land identification was completed in tribal areas for the distribution of pattas to eligible families. He said that tribal farmers would be able to generate income with the optimum utilisation of the allocated land for them.

