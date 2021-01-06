Tribal people take out rally against Maoists at G. Madugula

Tribals taking out a rally against Maoists at Maddigaruvu village in G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2021 00:32 IST

A large number of tribal people, especially youths, took out a protest rally against the recent killing of two locals by the banned CPI (Maoists) after branding them as police informers, at Maddigaruvu in G. Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Raising slogans against the Maoists, the tribal people also formed a human chain, expressing their support to the families who were the victims of the Maoist atrocity. They alleged that the Maoists had killed innocent people after branding them as informers last month.

The tribals also raised questions about the future of the family members of those who were killed by the Maoists. “The Maoists are against the development of the Visakha Agency. They must let us live freely and peacefully,” said the protesters.