Andhra Pradesh

Tribal people stage protests over teacher posts

Tribal people staging a protest by maintaining social distancing at Polavaram in West Godavari district.

Tribal people staging a protest by maintaining social distancing at Polavaram in West Godavari district.  

Members of the Adivasi Sangham, Girijana Sankshema Sangham, activists of various political parties and their affiliated unions and ST rights associations staged protests demanding that the government take measures for implementation of GO No.3 in tribal areas.

The protesters carrying placards raised slogans urging the government to recruit only tribal people for teacher posts as per the GO.

Polavaram MLA and AP Legislative Committee for Tribal Welfare Chairman Tellam Balaraju said the order would help in the development of tribal villages and improve literacy. Many hamlets did not have roads, drinking water, electricity, medical and other facilities and the tribes were suffering due to poor communication and transportation, the MLA said.

The protesters tried to follow social distancing while voicing their concerns.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:15:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tribal-people-stage-protests-over-teacher-posts/article31434764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY