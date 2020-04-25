Tribal people stage protests over teacher posts

Members of the Adivasi Sangham, Girijana Sankshema Sangham, activists of various political parties and their affiliated unions and ST rights associations staged protests demanding that the government take measures for implementation of GO No.3 in tribal areas.

The protesters carrying placards raised slogans urging the government to recruit only tribal people for teacher posts as per the GO.

Polavaram MLA and AP Legislative Committee for Tribal Welfare Chairman Tellam Balaraju said the order would help in the development of tribal villages and improve literacy. Many hamlets did not have roads, drinking water, electricity, medical and other facilities and the tribes were suffering due to poor communication and transportation, the MLA said.

The protesters tried to follow social distancing while voicing their concerns.