Tribal people ‘resist’ destruction of ganja crop

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 November 2021 01:14 IST

Mild tension prevailed at Rachaveedhi village of G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency on Tuesday when tribal people resisted destruction of ganja crop by a special team that comprised the police, the SEB and the Excise personnel.

The tribal people demanded that the officials first show them an alternate model of cropping before taking up the destruction drive.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said it was “more of a dialogue between the tribal people and the officials rather than calling it a resistance.”

Advertising

Advertising

We had roped in the district administration and the departments such as Forest and Horticulture to create awareness and help the tribal people in finding an alternative cropping pattern, he said.

“We have informed the same to the tribal people, and also highlighted the consequences of ganja cultivation under the NDPS Act,” Mr. Krishna Rao said.

After the tribal people relented, about 25 acres of ganja crop was destroyed in the village.

In all, the team destroyed about 80 acres of ganja crop in G. Madugula and G.K. Veeehi.

Since launching the drive against ganja in Visakha Agency last week, the team destroyed about 230 acres of the crop in both the mandals.