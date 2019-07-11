Tribal people oppose mining near Kalyana Lova reservoir

Mining along the embankment of Kalyana Lova reservoir has been an issue since last one year. And the tribal people have been demanding the suspension of mining on the hills that have been part of the catchment area.

But what is even more threatening is the movement of heavy equipment and blasting near the embankment, said the ‘Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh.

Visiting the area recently, he pointed out that movement of the heavy vehicles and blasting on the Seemalapadu and Pottimetta hills that abut the embankment will weaken the earthen embankment and it will result into cracks.

The earthen bunds were built about 40 years ago and have already bore a lot of wear and tear. Further weakening due to vibrations caused from blasting and movement of vehicles will result to disaster in case of a heavy cloud burst, observed Mr. Rajendra Singh.

The same concern was voiced by the former Divisional Engineer (Irrigation), Narsipatnam, M. Rajkumar, who was in-charge of the reservoir, till recently.

Visiting the site along with Mr. Rajendra Singh, Social Activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Ajay Kumar of National Committee Member of All India Agriculture and Rural Workers Association, Mr. Rajkumar had noted that mining activity has to be stopped immediately and had even written a letter to the authorities concerned.

According to Mr. Ajay Kumar, since the earthen bunds were built about 40 years ago, a small crack during cloud burst will result into flash floods and submerge Kalyana Lova village, Mulakalapalem and Seemalapadu villages.

All combined there are about 170 to 180 families living in these villages, he said.

Revetment coming off

Apart from mining activity, which is hurting the bunds, the stone revetment, which protects the water logging area, is coming off.

According to Mr. Ajay Kumar, there is an old Siva temple abutting the reservoir, and devotes during festivals throw money.

“Recently there was a rumour that small amount of gold was found and the villagers have dislodged the stones from the revetment, in search of gold. The revetment is damaged and it needs immediate attention, otherwise it may lead to a disaster that we recently saw in Tiware Dam in Maharashtra, where 19 people had died due to flash floods created by a breach in the bund and revetment,” said Mr. Ajay.

Kalyana Lova reservoir and dam was the first medium irrigation project in Visakhapatnam district. It has been serving the people, especially the farming community since 1978, and irrigating close to 5,000 acres for about 5,000 farming families.

The main source of water is from Varaha river that flows from hills in the Agency between G. Madugula and Chintapalli mandal.

The catchment area is about 21.05 sq km, which is lodged between hills such as Devudukonda, Seemalakonda and Pottimetta. The full capacity of the dam is around 113 lakh cubic metre feet.

Three companies were given order for mining quarry and all according to Mr. Rajkumar have extended their allotted area.

The mining activity is taken up at Seemalakonda and Pottimetta hills.