Andhra Pradesh

Tribal people join police to lay 3.5 km road in Visakha Agency

The police team with the help of JCB and 300 villagers laid the road on on Monday.

It will benefit students and people with health issues, says police officer

To improve the road connectivity in the interiors parts of Visakhapatnam Agency, about 300 tribal people joined the district police on Monday, to lay a 3.5 km kutcha road from Nirelabanda to Yerracheruvulu, in GK mandal.

These are interiors parts in the Agency area and were not connected with any form of road.

And now this will benefit at least 3,000 tribals from four villages such as Yerracheruvulu, Sampangigondhi, Kinerlabandha and Pedakonda, said ASP of Chintapalli Satish Kumar.

Since last seven years, the villagers have been running from pillar to post urging the authorities concerned to address the issue and finally they approached the police.

The police team on Monday with the help of JCB and 300 villagers laid the road.

‘Temporary solution’

“But this is only a temporary solution and may last till next year rains. The villagers are now demanding a black top road,” said Mr. Satish.

If the permanent road is laid then the free bus service which the district police have been running from Narsipatnam to Pedavalasa, can be extended to Yerracheruvulu. “The road will benefit students and sick tribals, especially pregnant women, in commuting to schools and colleges and to health centres,” said the ASP.

