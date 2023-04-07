ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal people in jubilant mood with mobile connectivity in Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh

April 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

“In the absence of signals, we faced many problems previously. Now, we can call 108 ambulance service for emergency medical needs”

K Srinivasa Rao

Tribal people sharing their joy with Parvatipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vidhyasagar Naidu at Beerupadu village of Parvatipuram -Manyam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Several people living in tribal areas shared their joy with Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vidhya Sagar Naidu on Friday after getting mobile connectivity, thanks to availability of signals with the establishment of cell phone towers in remote areas of Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Kurupam and other mandals.

After traveling on bike in hilly areas, both the officials interacted with locals at Beerupadu and Gorli villages where new towers out of total 170 were set up. “In the absence of signals, we faced many problems previously. Now, we can call 108 ambulance service for emergency medical needs,” said Velugu Ramulu, a native of Beerupadu.

Another person T. Tagore said that they used to climb hills to get mobile signals. Mr. Nishant said that the government could convince mobile companies such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel and others to set up towers in spite of little revenue from those areas. Mr. Vidhya Sagar Naidu said that policing would be easy hereafter in sensitive Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US