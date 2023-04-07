HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal people in jubilant mood with mobile connectivity in Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh

“In the absence of signals, we faced many problems previously. Now, we can call 108 ambulance service for emergency medical needs”

April 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Tribal people sharing their joy with Parvatipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vidhyasagar Naidu at Beerupadu village of Parvatipuram -Manyam district.

Tribal people sharing their joy with Parvatipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vidhyasagar Naidu at Beerupadu village of Parvatipuram -Manyam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Several people living in tribal areas shared their joy with Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vidhya Sagar Naidu on Friday after getting mobile connectivity, thanks to availability of signals with the establishment of cell phone towers in remote areas of Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Kurupam and other mandals.

After traveling on bike in hilly areas, both the officials interacted with locals at Beerupadu and Gorli villages where new towers out of total 170 were set up. “In the absence of signals, we faced many problems previously. Now, we can call 108 ambulance service for emergency medical needs,” said Velugu Ramulu, a native of Beerupadu.

Another person T. Tagore said that they used to climb hills to get mobile signals. Mr. Nishant said that the government could convince mobile companies such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel and others to set up towers in spite of little revenue from those areas. Mr. Vidhya Sagar Naidu said that policing would be easy hereafter in sensitive Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.