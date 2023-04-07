Tribal people in jubilant mood with mobile connectivity in Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh

April 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Several people living in tribal areas shared their joy with Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vidhya Sagar Naidu on Friday after getting mobile connectivity, thanks to availability of signals with the establishment of cell phone towers in remote areas of Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Kurupam and other mandals.

After traveling on bike in hilly areas, both the officials interacted with locals at Beerupadu and Gorli villages where new towers out of total 170 were set up. “In the absence of signals, we faced many problems previously. Now, we can call 108 ambulance service for emergency medical needs,” said Velugu Ramulu, a native of Beerupadu.

Another person T. Tagore said that they used to climb hills to get mobile signals. Mr. Nishant said that the government could convince mobile companies such as BSNL, Jio, Airtel and others to set up towers in spite of little revenue from those areas. Mr. Vidhya Sagar Naidu said that policing would be easy hereafter in sensitive Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.