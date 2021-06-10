Andhra Pradesh

Tribal people carry pregnant woman in ‘doli’ for 10 km

The absence of pucca roads to the remote tribal hamlets of Visakhapatnam district continues to be a major problem for the tribal people, who have to carry pregnant women in ‘dolis’ over long distances to reach the nearest road point, which could be reached by an ambulance.

Sidari Chilakamma (26), of Kinneralova village, suffered labour pains on June 9 and as there is no proper road to their village, she had to be carried in a makeshift ‘doli’ to the Teegalavalasa road point, 10 km away. Kinneralova is a PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) village of Teegalavalasa panchayat in Hukumpeta mandal.

The villagers submitted a memorandum to the ITDA Project Officer at Paderu on Thursday seeking construction of a pucca road from Teegalavalsa Junction to Kinneralova for the benefit of sick persons and pregnant women, who have to be carried in ‘dolis’ in emergencies.

CPI(M) State committee member Killo Surendra, Tadigiri panchayat deputy sarpanch Killo Rama Rao and Teegalavalasa Girijana Sangham leader P. Somanna were present.


