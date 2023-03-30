ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal organisations to observe bandh in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Friday

March 30, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The joint-action committee (JAC) of various tribal organisations has decided to observe bandh in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Friday, opposing the government’s decision to include Boya and Valmiki communities in the scheduled tribes (ST) list.

Retired deputy-collector and president of the committee K. Dharmaa Rao on Thursday said the A.P. Assembly resolution in favour of inclusion of the two communities in the ST category would be detrimental to the interests of most backward tribes in Parvatipuram-Manyam district and other parts of the State.

JAC members have sought permission from police to observe the bandh in a peaceful manner. Superintendent of police Vidya Sagar Naidu, additional superintendent of police Dileep Kiran and deputy superintendent of police Subhash and others alerted all station house officers to prevent any untoward incident in their jurisdictions.

