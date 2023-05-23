ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal man murdered in Parvatipuram-Manyam district

May 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal man was attacked and killed by some miscreants at G. Shivada village of Kurupam mandal in Parvatipuram-Manyam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, I. Palaka, was attacked with ssharp-edged weapons by unknown persons. He was around 30 years old and had cordial relations with local people.

Elwinpeta Circle Inspector Satyanarayana and Neelakanthapuram sub-inspector Shanmukha Rao reached the spot and enquired with the local people about the incident. The body was sent to the area hospital of Parvatipuram for postmortem.

Further investigation is on.

