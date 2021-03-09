Tribal girls told to resist practice of early marriage

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday appealed to tribal students to resist family pressure of getting married at an early age.
As many as 54 girl students from tribal welfare schools arrived in Kakinada city on Monday to observe the functioning of the Government General Hospital, Rangaraya Medical College, and the Collectorate and later visited the District Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram city as part of a study tour.
In an interaction with the girl students during the celebration of World Women’s Day, Mr. Muralidhar said that he had observed a prevalence of early marriages in East Godavari Agency, and said the practice should be defied.
“The tribal students are not aspiring to achieve success in their career due to lack of awareness regarding their career options, and such hurdles should be cleared,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
The girl students of Classes IX and X shared their experiences of visiting the government offices and cities in the district. District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu, Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director M. Saraswathi and other officials were present.
