ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal girl sexually abused in A.P.’s Mangalagiri

July 22, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

According to police, one of the accused is the brother-in-law of the victim.

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Mangaliri Police have taken two persons into custody for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old Scheduled Tribal girl at Mangalagiri town in the Capital City of Amaravati limits. The Mangalagiri Town Circle Inspector of Police, Ankamma Rao told The Hindu that an accused, named Lakshman, and his friend indulged in the crime. Out of the two accused persons, one is the brother-in-law of the victim, police said.

Mr. Ankamma Rao said the accused persons repeatedly raped the girl for weeks. But the victim, out of fear, didn’t report the crime. The police begain their investigating in the case after the victim’s parent lodged a complaint.

The Circle Inspector further informed that the case is being investigated under POSCO Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl is being treated at a hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US