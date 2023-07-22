HamberMenu
Tribal girl sexually abused in A.P.’s Mangalagiri

According to police, one of the accused is the brother-in-law of the victim.

July 22, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Mangaliri Police have taken two persons into custody for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old Scheduled Tribal girl at Mangalagiri town in the Capital City of Amaravati limits. The Mangalagiri Town Circle Inspector of Police, Ankamma Rao told The Hindu that an accused, named Lakshman, and his friend indulged in the crime. Out of the two accused persons, one is the brother-in-law of the victim, police said.

Mr. Ankamma Rao said the accused persons repeatedly raped the girl for weeks. But the victim, out of fear, didn’t report the crime. The police begain their investigating in the case after the victim’s parent lodged a complaint.

The Circle Inspector further informed that the case is being investigated under POSCO Act.

The girl is being treated at a hospital.

