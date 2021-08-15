Tribal freedom fighters’ museum will be set up at Tajangi, says Deputy CM

‘Jagan will lay the foundation stone for the museum’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pushpa Srivani said that the State government would establish a tribal freedom fighters’ museum at a cost of ₹35 crore at Tajangi, near Lambasingi, in Chintapalle mandal in the district. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay foundation stone for the museum.

Ms. Pushpa Srivani made the announcement during the inaugural of a new building for Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute, near Rushikonda, here on Sunday, which was constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore. Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, who took part in the programme virtually, expressed happiness for commissioning a new Institute for Tribals on the occasion of Independence Day.

Ms. Pushpa Srivani said that Andhra Pradesh was the first State to set up a Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute. She said that the Director of Tribal Welfare would be president for the Institute, while various departments like administration, museum, accounts, documentation would have professors, experts and technical staff. The YSRCP government has spent ₹14,658 crore for the welfare of tribals in the State during the last two years. The State government has deposited nearly ₹4,915 crore in the accounts of 29.71 lakh tribals, under various welfare schemes, she said adding that the ruling party was committed to the welfare of the tribals.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi and ITDA Project Director R. Gopala Krishna were among those present.