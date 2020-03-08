Tribal farmers learn pearl millet cultivation techniques at research station

ANANTAPUR

08 March 2020 00:56 IST

Move to boost livelihood, nutritional security

The scientists at Rekulakunta Agricultural Research Station of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University in Anantapur district laboriously taught the nuances and steps to be taken for quality output of pearl millet to about 100 Scheduled Tribe farmers.

A three-day programme at the ARS station concluded on Saturday.

According to the Principal Scientist and head of ARS R. Veeraraghavaiah pearl millet had the potential to boost farmers’ livelihood and nutritional security.

Scientist R. Narasimhulu briefed farmers on cultivation and value-addition that would ensure livelihood.

The programme held under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) 2019-20 with the aid of the ICAR-AICRP (All India Coordinated Research Project on Pearl Millet), Jodhpur, Rajasthan, exposed tribal farmers to different agriculture and allied institutions of Anantapur for an insight into the contemporary research activities and understand the technical know-how.

Hands-on training

Tribal women farmers got hands-on training for one day on processing and value-added technologies to get off-season employment and income. On the concluding day, the tribal farmers were briefed on all aspects of production technology of rain-fed pearl millet cultivation. These farmers hailed from Gollapalli Thanda, Nayanakota Thanda of Kadiri divison and Nagulaguddam Thanda of Singanamala division.

Among those who attended the programme, 40 were selected to directly benefit with critical inputs for field demonstration. Material worth ₹2,500 was given away to each of them. They were given pearl millet improved variety ABV 04 seed, micronutrients, tarpaulins, sickles and hand-hoe for field demonstrations in ensuing kharif season.

About 60% net sown area is under rain-fed farming in the country and it is much higher in the arid Anantapur district. Scientists R. Narasimhulu and M. Johnson accompanied the farmers on the field trips.