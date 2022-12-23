ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal faculty member at JNTU-Kakinada alleges denial of ‘professor’ designation

December 23, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KAKINADA

My pay scale has been that of a professor since May, 2021 but I am being denied the rightful designation, alleges B.R. Doraswamy Naick who is of the Sugali tribe

T. Appala Naidu

JNTU-Kakinada Associate Professor B.R. Doraswamy Naick says he has been engaged in a tussle with the varsity management for the designation of professor since May 2021.

Associate Professor B.R. Doraswamy Naick, a member of the Sugali tribe who is serving in the Department of Library and Information Science at JNTU-Kakinada, on Friday accused the varsity officials of discriminating against him by denying him the designation of ‘Professor’.

Mr. Naick said he has been engaged in a tussle with the JNTU-Kakinada for his ‘rightful designation’ since May 2021.

According to a letter dated June 2021, then JNTU-K Registrar has stated, “In-Charge Vice-Chancellor JNTU-Kakinada is pleased to award Grade Pay (Stage 4 to State 5) under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). Awarding designation under the CAS will be considered on receipt of approval from the government.”

‘Mental agony’

In a letter written on December 23 to JNTU-K Registrar L. Sumalatha, Mr. Naick said he was undergoing mental agony. “I was promoted to the professor scale but the ‘professor’ designation was not given. It is a great injustice and discrimination towards me because I belong to a Scheduled Tribe. I feel that there is no other reason to deny me the professor designation. It is a great mental agony for me,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Naick alleged that the seven non-tribal teaching faculty who had been promoted along with himself were given the respective designations. “On Friday, I appraised the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Tribes about the denial of the professor designation,” said Mr. Doraswamy.

