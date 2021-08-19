Tribal citizens’ plea to Collector

Tribal villagers of Neredubandha village in Gaduthuru panchayat, G. Madugula mandal, have sought the intervention of the District Collector for the issue of Aadhaar cards and birth certificates for their children.

The tribal people, led by K. Govinda Rao, district president of A.P. Girijana Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee, met Collector A. Mallikarjuna during his visit to Narsipatnam on Wednesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum seeking a solution to their woes.

They said that there were 10 tribal families living in Neredubandha for the past 50 years. The village is located in a forest area, 70 km from Gaduthuru panchayat and three km from Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal. The location of the village on the borders was subjecting them to neglect by officials of both mandals, they said.

There are 20 children aged below 10 in the village. In the absence of Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, they were not being allowed admission to Anganwadi centres and were unable to avail medical facilities, the tribals said.