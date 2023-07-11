ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal boy abducted by masked men from Ashram hostel, found dead in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

July 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ELURU

The nine-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries on his body, three school and hostel staff suspended 

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old Konda Reddi tribal boy was found dead with external injuries allegedly after he was abducted by two masked men from the Tribal Welfare Ashram Hostel at P. Ramannagudem under Buttayagudem police limits in Eluru district. The Konda Reddi tribe is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh. 

The incident occurred around Monday night while G. Akhil was sleeping along with other boarders. The boy is studying Class IV in the Ashram Hostel cum School and a native of Urranki village in Eluru district.

The Buttayagudem police said the boy was found dead with multiple external injuries on the school campus, which is opposite the hostel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Monday midnight, two masked men reportedly entered the hostel block and abducted the boy,” K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer G. Srinu Kumar said.

“The watchman on duty was not present in the hostel as per the preliminary report. The head master of the Ashram School, deputy warden, and watchman have been suspended on charges of security lapses at the hostel campus”, Mr. Srinu said. The suspended staff has been identified as Head Master M.C.H Ganga Raju, warden K Srinivas and watchman M. Rajesh.

The police have registered a case. A post-mortem has been performed at Jangareddigudem government hospital.

“The investigation is still on. The boarders have confirmed the entry of two men into the hostel block and the abduction of the victim. We are yet to get any clue,” Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said.

On Tuesday, tribal people staged a protest in front of the hostel on the security lapses at the Ashram hostel and demanded the suspension of the officials concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US