Tribal associations to protest for establishment of exclusive ITDA in Srikakulam

Several tribal organisations led by Adivasi Samkshema Parishad will hold a protest at the Collector’s office on November 19 (Tuesday) for the establishment of exclusive Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for Srikakulam district. After the bifurcation of districts, Sithampet ITDA has gone into the jurisdiction of newly-formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Although Parvatipuram has its own ITDA, the government included Sithampet ITDA also into the new district. It has led to an uproar among tribals living in 16 mandals such as Meliyaputti, Kotturu, Patapatnam, Hiramandalam, Burja, Amadalavalasa, Mandasa and others.

Adivasi Samkshema Parishad State vice-president Vaba Yogi said that over 1.8 lakh tribals living in forest area were denied welfare and developmental activities as the Sithampet ITDA officials were focusing only on Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

“The government should take steps immediately to establish new ITDA with Meliyaputti as headquarters. We hope the government would respond to our demands with the proposed agitation on Tuesday,” he added. He said that the issue had been brought to the notice of National Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission member Jatothu Hussian, who had recently visited Srikakulam district.