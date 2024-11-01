Trial run of first ever seaplane service in Andhra Pradesh likely in November

The trial run of the first ever seaplane service in the Andhra Pradesh is likely to be conducted on November 9 or after November 15, officials said on Friday.

The 10-seater seaplane will run from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district. Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) is overseeing the project and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on starting the service immediately as necessary permissions from the Centre have been cleared, officials said.

The route will connect Prakasam Barrage on River Krishna to Pathalaganga near Srisailam. The introduction of the service is likely to boost tourism and provide a convenient ride for devotees visiting the famous Shivaite shrine of Srisailam. Devotees normally have to take a seven-hour-long route from Telangana to reach the temple located in the dense Nallamalla forests in Vijayawada.

The expected time to reach Srisailam from Vijayawada in the proposed seaplane would be 40 minutes, officials said, adding that the serene surrounding and dense forests would also attract tourists.

If the seaplane service gains popularity, the State government is likely to extend the same to other tourist locations with sea connectivity. Officials said that the seaplane might also be useful in cases of emergencies and natural disasters.