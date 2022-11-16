Trial run of family physician project in Andhra Pradesh successful, says Health Minister

November 16, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health Minister V. Rajini has said that the trial run of the family physician project has been continuing well for nearly a month and that the feedback from all the stakeholders are being taken to make the necessary improvements.

In three weeks, the doctors and paramedical staff have visited 4,733 YSR Health Clinics twice and the staff have reached out to the people at 4,267 Village Clinics during the same period. The services rendered have been found to be satisfactory, the Minister said at a review meeting on November 16 (Wednesday).

Mr. Rajini said that she was taking public opinion to have a first-hand account of what needed to be done to improve the primary healthcare services. The Medical and Health Department is providing 67 types of medicines to the people free of cost and 14 different tests are being conducted under the family physician project, she said.

So far, 97,011 persons suffering from hypertension and 66,046 diabetes patients have been tested as a part of the trial run and they would be monitored continuously.

Ms. Rajini instructed the officials to fill the vacancies, especially those in the primary health centres (PHCs) to meet the manpower requirement in the health sector. The authorities should also focus on recruiting anaesthesia doctors and giving promotions to the deserving doctors and paramedics, the Minister said.

Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health J. Nivas, Director of Medical Education Vinod Kumar, Aarogyasri CEO M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Director of Health V. Rami Reddy were among those present in the review meeting.