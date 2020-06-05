Trial run of darshan at Tirumala on June 8

Tirumala

05 June 2020

Norms for queue lines, no. of devotees being finalised, says TTD EO

The TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Thursday said that the trial run of darshan at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here would commence on June 8 as per the schedule.

Briefing the media after a high-level review meeting with senior officials, Singhal said ever since the State government had given the nod for the trial run, the temple administration had been involved in preparing a suitable strategy.

After several rounds of discussions with senior officials, the Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy had come out with the modalities to be adopted regarding regulation of queue lines, number of devotees to be allowed in an hour, thermal screening, sanitisation, recommencement of annadanam, measures at Alipiri checking point, permitting APSRTC buses on the ghat roads, allotment of cottages, online and offline booking of darshan tickets and preparation and distribution of prasadams, including the famous laddus.

“It has been more than two and half months since the temple has been kept out of bounds for devotees and hence we wish to have a flawless system in place,” he said.

The TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy is expected to announce the final plan of action on Friday.