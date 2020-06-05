Andhra Pradesh

Trial run of darshan at Tirumala on June 8

Norms for queue lines, no. of devotees being finalised, says TTD EO

The TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Thursday said that the trial run of darshan at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here would commence on June 8 as per the schedule.

Briefing the media after a high-level review meeting with senior officials, Singhal said ever since the State government had given the nod for the trial run, the temple administration had been involved in preparing a suitable strategy.

After several rounds of discussions with senior officials, the Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy had come out with the modalities to be adopted regarding regulation of queue lines, number of devotees to be allowed in an hour, thermal screening, sanitisation, recommencement of annadanam, measures at Alipiri checking point, permitting APSRTC buses on the ghat roads, allotment of cottages, online and offline booking of darshan tickets and preparation and distribution of prasadams, including the famous laddus.

“It has been more than two and half months since the temple has been kept out of bounds for devotees and hence we wish to have a flawless system in place,” he said.

The TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy is expected to announce the final plan of action on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:10:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/trial-run-of-darshan-at-tirumala-on-june-8/article31752239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY