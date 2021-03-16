Trial in Tuni rioting case begins

VIJAYAWADA

Mudragada, others appear in court

All the suspects in the Tuni rioting case, including the former minister and Kapu reservation agitation leader Mudragada Padnabhamam and Tuni MLA D. Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), appeared in the Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway Court) on Tuesday.

With all the suspects appearing, trial in the case began and the court adjourned the case to April 6, said defence counsel Ventrapragada Umamaheswari.

On January 31, 2016, the Kapu Garjana Sabha, organised by the Kapu leaders at Tuni in East Godavari district, demanding inclusion of Kapus in Backward Classes (BCs) list, turned violent when protesters stopped the Ratnachal Express and set the bogies on fire.

The Tuni Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case under Sections 146, 147, 153 and 174 (A and C) of the Indian Railways Act, 1989. The Railway Court summoned all the 41 suspects in the case.

The protesters also attacked the police station, set ablaze some vehicles and damaged the railway station in which a few policemen and civilians suffered injuries. The Railway Court directed the prime suspects in the case to appear in court for the next hearing.

Accused ‘attempts’ suicide

An accused in the case, G. Durga Rao (23), allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Inavilli mandal in East Godavari district. He has recovered and appeared for trial. Durga Rao, a native of Inavilli, is accused No.27, in the case.

Tuni MLA D. Raja, former minister Mudragada Padmanabham, A. Ramakrishna, K. Tataji and others enquired about the health condition of Durga Rao, at the court today.