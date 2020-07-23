Triage centres launched in Guntur district

GUNTUR

23 July 2020 23:53 IST

Preliminary diagnosis of patients is done here

At a time when the mounting COVID-19 positive cases are placing an enormous strain on healthcare systems, both government and private, the State government has come up with a triage concept to screen asymptomatic patients.

With the viral case load crossing the 7,000 mark, the district administration has come up with triaging to screen patients before testing, isolation and treating suspected persons.

“We have launched triage centres at Guntur, Tenali, Piduguralla, Narasaraopet and Bapatla, where a preliminary diagnosis of patients is done, including symptoms like fever, cold, loss of smell or taste, their travel history. The case history will have basic details like name, age, address, body temperature, oxygen levels. We have also included Chest CT scan in the triaging centres,’’ said Joint Collector and Nodal Officer, Guntur, A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

An expert committee of doctors has been constituted to finalise guidelines of the triage centres and a GO has also been issued specifying the modalities.

1,184 new cases

Meanwhile, COVID-19 surge continues in the district with 1,184 new cases and 15 deaths reported on Thursday.

The district administration has issued detailed guidelines on home quarantine as both government and private hospitals are filled to the capacity. Hospitals within the Aarogyasri network have also been included in the list of hospitals.