Tri-weekly superfast special to Secunderabad

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 January 2021 02:52 IST

A tri-weekly superfast special 02203/02204 between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad will be operated by the Railways with effect from January 27 for the convenience of passengers.

Train 02204 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam superfast special will leave Secunderabad at 8.15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with effect from January 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the following day at 6.25 a.m.

Train 02203 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad superfast special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with effect from January 28 to arrive in Secunderabad on the next day at 6.05 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Guntur and Vijayawada.

These trains will have LHB coaches with one First AC coach, three 2nd AC, 11 3rd AC coaches and two Generator Motor cars.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all health protocols before undertaking a journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alerts in time if there is any update about the train such as train cancellation and change of timings.

Short termination

Due to a traffic block between Thane and Mulund stations, train 01020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CST special express leaving Bhubaneswar on January 22 and 23 will be short-terminated at Kalyan and will be partially cancelled between Kalyan and Mumbai CSMT.