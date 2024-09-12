GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tremendous scope for MSME parks in food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Stating that MSMEs suffered setbacks in the last five years, he says steps will be taken to revive them, and adds that farmers should have a stake in the parks

Updated - September 12, 2024 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to link up DWCRA groups with the MSMEs.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to link up DWCRA groups with the MSMEs. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is according highest priority to the establishment of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), especially in the food processing sector, which has tremendous scope in the State.

Addressing a review meeting on the MSMEs and the Department of Food Processing, at the Secretariat on September 12 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the government would take steps to revive the MSMEs, which suffered major setbacks in the recent years.

Pending incentives

He observed that the MSME parks made little progress in the last five years, but the present coalition government would give them the required hand-holding to recover from the problems. Emphasis had been laid on releasing the pending incentives, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the farmers should have a stake in the MSME parks so that they would directly benefit from the business, and suggested to the officials to study a similar policy that existed in Pune.

He said the policy should be easy for compliance, insisting that permissions be automatically given in case of delays, and directed the officials to link up DWCRA groups with the MSMEs.

‘Modernise Auto Nagars’

Further, he ordered that steps be taken to modernise Auto Nagars in order to make them cater to the electric vehicles also, and announced that ₹100 crore would be allocated as credit guarantee for the MSMEs.

He expressed the opinion that the food processing industries had great potential for growth, and instructed the officials to encourage organic farming on a large scale.

Ministers T.G. Bharat (Industries & Commerce) and Kondapalli Srinivas (MSMEs) were among those present.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / food / state politics

