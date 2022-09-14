Tremendous response to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has unnerved BJP: A.P. Cong. leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister and special invitee to Congress Working Committee (CWC) Chinta Mohan has stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unnerved by the Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, going by the tremendous response he is receiving from the public.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, Dr. Chinta Mohan predicted that the yatra would usher in major changes at the national level in 2024, adding that the BJP’s seat share in the Lok Sabha would fall well below the 150-mark.

“Rahul Gandhi has completed 200 km within a week, notwithstanding the boils developed on his feet. Women, youth, farmers and senior citizens are participating in large numbers to cheer him, which will augur well for the nation,” he said.

Referring to the comments made on the price of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s T-Shirt, he flayed the BJP for taking the political narrative to a new low.

Dr. Chinta Mohan promised that the Congress, upon coming to power in 2024, would offer LPG cylinder at ₹500 per refill.

He came down heavily on the Union government for gifting away national wealth to a select few corporate groups and also expressed suspicion over the Centre trying to do away with planning boards in the States.