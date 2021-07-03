Trekkers awestruck by ‘Ghanta Mandapam’ at Neeladri hills

A 20-member team recently explored the mythological and historical significance of the place

Neeladri hills, part of the famed Seshachalam, are, of late, frequented by nature enthusiasts and trekkers intending to explore the pristine and verdant hill ranges.

According to mythology, Neeladri is named after Neela Devi, who sacrificed her hair for the sake of Lord Venkateswara, which started the practice of getting the hair tonsured at Tirumala.

Recently, a 20-member team of nature enthusiasts led by retired lecturer and social activist Bhuman reached the spot situated at a height of 2,000 ft above sea level.

The trek, taken up under the banner of Mosaic Adventure Commune and with the prior permission of the Forest Department, was meant not only to verify the mythological and historical significance of the place but also to bring the picturesque spot to light.

‘Ghanta Mandapam’ and ‘Namala Gavi’ are part of this hill. The Gavi (cave) is a stalactite and stalagmite formation formed due to erosion caused by wind and water, considered a miniature of Borra Caves in Visakhapatnam district.

“The place is out of bounds for visitors in view of the perilous terrain that leads to a valley,” says a trekker-turned-journalist B.V. Ramana.

There are historical reference to Ghanta Mandapam, which dates back to the early 16th century.

A huge bell was presented by the then Venkatagiri Raja, Raghunatha Yachama Nayakudu, to the Chandragiri ruler, Rama Devarayalu, which was hung at this mandapam.

“Priests used to ring the bell at Tirumala temple immediately after ‘Naivedyam’, the vibration from which reaches the bell at Ghanta Mandapam. This further travels to reverberate the bell hung atop the Chandragiri hillock. It is said the royal family used to take food only after hearing the bell ringing,” observed Mr. Bhuman.

He also unveiled a book, ‘Andachandala Tirupati’, authored by Mr. Ramana, which focusses on the anthropological and historical features of places in and around Tirupati.

‘Mesmerising sight’

“It is a mesmerising sight to watch the green spread from SV Zoo Park to Srivari Mettu from this point,” observe senior scribes P. Ramachandra Reddy and A. Raghava Sarma, who were part of the troupe.

The group has urged the TTD to form a rough path to the spot in a bid to encourage nature watch and also to provide an awe-inspiring view of the Tirupati downhill from this spot.