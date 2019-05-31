Tree plantation, painting contestto mark World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, The Hindu, in association with Essar Foundation, the CSR arm of Essar group, will be organising a tree plantation drive and painting competition for schoolchildren.

The plantation programme will be conducted at Essar’s plant near convent junction and at Visakha Public Library.

Apart from plantation, a poster design contest will be organised at Visakha Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on June 5 to create awareness on environment among the children.

Theme for this contest is ‘air pollution’ and students of class 4 to 7 can take part in the junior category and from class 8 to 10 in the senior category.

Participants must bring their own drawing material. However, one drawing sheet will be provided to each participant. Students will be given one hour 30 minutes to design the poster and the top 10 entries in each category will be rewarded.

The prize distribution function will be held the same day at the venue. All the participants will be given participation certificates.

Registration process

Students who are willing to participate in the poster design contest are advised to register their name by calling 0891-2536159/160 or by sending their details such as name, class, school and contact number by email to thehinduvisakhapatnam@

gmail.com

There will be limited registrations for this competition, and registration will be done on first-come-first-registered basis. For any further clarifications, interested students can contact Vamsi (9108191603) or Sampath (7416329462).